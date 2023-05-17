Rising Shuswap River forces access closures in Enderby

Photo: City of Enderby

The City of Enderby has its eye on rising waters in the Shuswap River.

Staff are actively monitoring for flood conditions and will activate the city's Emergency Operations Centre if conditions deteriorate, the city said Wednesday.

Due to rising river levels, some closures are already in effect.

Those include Tuey Park and the Kildonan boat launch.

"Please do not use these facilities until the water levels have receded, at which point the Tuey Park access gate will be reopened and the barricades will be removed from the Kildonan boat launch," the city said in a press release.

"The Shuswap River is flowing high and fast, with debris flows and other unpredictable hazards. Please use caution when on or near to it."

Sand and sandbags are available at the public works yard at 2308 McGowan St. Bring your own shovel.