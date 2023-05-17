Suspect collared in Fauquier after truck stolen from Cherryville

Photo: Google Maps Arrow Lake at Fauquier.

A suspect has been arrested and a stolen vehicle recovered in Fauquier after its theft in Cherryville.

The truck was reported missing from the Cherryville area Tuesday morning.

Nakusp RCMP were alerted to its possible direction about 10:45 a.m., and while officers were dispatched to the location, they received additional reports from residents of Fauquier who had seen the truck driving erratically.

A witness was able to provide a description of the male driver and directions to a forestry road where the truck had been spotted.

Officers found the truck parked with a lone occupant behind the wheel.

"For safety and strategic reasons, officers approached the vehicle on foot, effectively surprising the suspect. The individual was arrested without incident," says Southeast District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy.

Johann Blattnig has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

Blattnig was released from custody on May 7 for break & enter and possession of stolen property, and is awaiting disposition on several other charges, says Grandy.

He is currently being held awaiting a bail hearing.

"The co-operation and alertness of our community members played an instrumental role in locating and arresting this individual. This incident is a testament to the effectiveness of our community-police partnership," said Naskusp RCMP's Cpl. Gill.