Encampment garbage by CN Rail line north of Vernon cleaned up

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

After months, garbage associated with homeless camps along the CN Rail tracks at the north side of Vernon has been cleaned up.

A spokesperson for the railway says teams were in the area Monday.

"CN has cleaned the CN right of way from Polson Park to the bridge underpass and will continue to work with the City of Vernon to remind its citizens that trespassing on CN property is extremely dangerous and illegal," the railway said in an email.

CN says it has been working with the city and Turning Points Collaborative Society to address the site.

A CN employee who was doing track adjustments Wednesday, said CN employees don’t do garbage cleanup themselves due to contract wording.

The cleanup follows a fire Monday at a camp near the overpass that required fire services to be dispatched.

Coun. Kari Gares recently the issue at council following public complaints, clarifying that the high-visibility encampments are not on city property.

“That it is a multi-jurisdictional issue that we're having to contend with,” said Gares.

CN says an issue with cleaning the area up is that the camps encroach on different properties, meaning multiple groups needed to be involved.

“Safety is of utmost importance to us,” CN said.

A homeless Vernon woman living near the area says she and her partner were the ones to get the cleanup started.

“They came in, they took the stuff that I couldn't get,” she told Castanet.

“The day before, I just piled everything under the bridge up, because that's the thing ... when you pile it up or put it in bags, people feel the need to rip it open and see what's in it.”

Two encampments appear to remain in the area with no garbage.