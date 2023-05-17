City of Vernon open house to highlight year's big capital works projects

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon residents can learn more about some of the year's big capital works projects at an upcoming open house.

The city has a $21.5 million budget for its infrastructure program this year.

"The impacts of the 1.9% infrastructure levy, directed entirely and immediately to infrastructure, are now becoming visible throughout the city," the city said in a press release.

Several projects will be featured at the open house including:

Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path Phase 2

Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Phase 1

32nd Avenue Reconstruction – Pleasant Valley Road to 20th Street

32nd Avenue and 38th Street Reconstruction and Drainage Improvements

The open house will also include parks projects and information on the Active Living Centre project.

Residents are encouraged to attend and learn about several community improvements in the pipeline.

The public will be able to speak with project teams, review designs and ask questions.

The open house will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre May 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.