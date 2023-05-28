Lions Club needs golfers to send kids to Easter Seals Camp

Photo: Lions Club/Easter Seals

The Vernon Lions Club is looking for golfers for its June 10 charity tournament at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

The money raised will send up to four young people to Camp Easter Seals in Lake Country.

"We thought our son would never have a camp experience,” says Barb, whose 19 year old son Dillon has Down’s syndrome.

She admits she was nervous about her son’s first experience with Camp Easter Seals.

"It was scary the first time he was away from home… But I’m so glad we did it because as important as it is for Dillon, it became just as important for our whole family.”

The camp in Lake Country is fully inclusive and accessible, so any child or adult with a disability can attend and participate in any activity. There are rope courses, big swings, talent shows, swimming, campfires, arts and crafts, and more.

There is a three to one camper-to-staff ratio, a 24-hour medical team on site, and camp counsellors trained specifically to work with persons with disabilities.

This year marks 75 years that Easter Seals has been providing families with children and adults who have disabilities with educational classes, post secondary bursaries and improved community access.

The tournament entry is $175 which includes 18-holes of golf, shared power cart, dinner and prizes.

Information about the tournament can be found here.