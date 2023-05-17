Student cadets graduate from Vernon youth police academy

Photo: Wayne Emde Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher inspects the 33 cadets who attended the 23rd Jean Minguy Memorial Youth Academy at their graduation ceremony on Saturday morning.

Three of the four major award winners acknowledged at the graduation ceremonies of the 23rd troop of cadets attending the Jean Minguy Memorial Youth Academy were from Vernon.

Emmarie Louis (leadership), Ruby Kaltianen (esprit de corps) and Alexander Schneider (perseverance) were presented with certificates by Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher.

On Saturday morning at the Vernon Military Camp, dozens of family members and friends watched as 33 teenagers from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm graduated from their week-long introduction to RCMP training.

The academy is designed to give cadets a taste of what to expect if they join the RCMP and go through training at the depot in Regina.

Classroom training included learning RCMP regimental history, principles of law, and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

They also went through fitness training and were taught identification techniques, interviewing skills and watched a handcuffing demonstration.

Students will get a closer look this week at various specialized units within the RCMP, such as Police Dog Services, the Underwater Recovery Team, Indigenous Policing Services, Emergency Response Team, Forensic Identification Services, and others.

Partner agencies Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Prosecution Service, and BC Emergency Health Services will also attend.

The Academy is a collaboration between Vernon School District 22 and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment.