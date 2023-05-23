Swimming, snacks and more as carnival hosts Vernon teen night

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival Society

Teens looking for something to do are being invited to show up at the Vernon Rec Centre this Friday.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society is hosting a fun night filled with activities, music and snacks for anyone aged 13 to 18.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Carnival executive director Kris Fuller understands teens are often looking for something to.

“We know this age group might not be working or have a lot of money, “ Fuller says.

“Everything is free for the teens, the only thing they have to pay for is the swimming, which is a low cost of $5.65 for two people.”

There will be gift certificate and prize giveaways during the evening. Anyone who would like to contribute is asked to contact the carnival society at 250-545-2236.

“We always love winning something as adults, so this would be great for the kids too,” says Fuller.