Take a hike to celebrate International Trails Day

Photo: Ribbons of Green Trail Society Tronson Road Beach Access Trail

Trail enthusiasts around the world will soon be getting outside to celebrate trails, and one Vernon society hopes you will join in.

International Trails Day is June 3 and The Ribbons of Green Trails Society wants people to take advantage of Greater Vernon’s status as the Trails Capital of BC.

It happens every year on the first Saturday of June. This year to celebrate, the society is encouraging people to connect with nature and culture on the trails.

They’ll be hosting a scavenger hunt along the Grey Canal Trail system. It can be downloaded from their website, and will have hunters gather historical information from the five interpretive signs along the route.

For those wanting a less interactive way to celebrate trail day, the Ribbons of Green Trails Society has 58 trails listed on their website with an interactive map. Trails are rated from easy to difficult and offer wheelchair accessible options.

“Marvel at the 360-degree view of Greater Vernon atop Middleton Mountain in the Farnsworth Nature Reserve,” encourages Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

“Ramble around the Swan Lake Nature Reserve to view raptors, herons, and returning Waterfowl. BX Ranch Trail wraps around the former BX Ranch farmlands, greeting visitors with chatty songbirds.”

Outdoor enthusiasts can also ditch their cars and walk or bike along the area's many multi-use paths like Polson Greenway, Kalamalka Lake Road, Kidston Road, and Okanagan Landing. These paths will take riders throughout the Greater Vernon Area.

The area is filled with trails with lake views, forest walks, beach strolls and paths from easy to difficult, and the society wants you to try some on trail day.