Evacuation order rescinded for some Westside homes: OKIB

Photo: OKIB

The Okanagan Indian Band has rescinded an evacuation order for homes south of Parker Cove in the wake of recent flooding.

The evacuation had been issued on May 2 under a local state of emergency as Whiteman's Creek overflowed its banks and poured through the neighbourhood.

Properties on Raven Road along Saskatoon and adjacent to the mouth Whiteman's Creek are no longer under evacuation order.

"As a reminder for residents returning to their homes, please return sandbags to the sandbag station north of Whiteman's Creek. Do not dump sand or sandbags into the creek or lake," the band advises.

There may still be crews and equipment working in the area as recovery and demobilization efforts continue, the OKIB adds.

The evacuation order affecting Parker Cove remains in place.

– Editor's note: this story has been corrected to note that the homes no longer on evacuation order are south of Parker Cove, not in Parker Cove.