Come take your shot at the Vernon Fish and Game Club shooting range

Chelsey Mutter

Vernon Fish and Game Club is inviting you to come try your shot.

To celebrate National Range Day on Saturday June 3, the club is hosting a free event allowing anyone six and up to try shooting a gun.

It takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the club's shooting range at 202 Bardolph Lake Forest Service Road.

Attendees will also be able to watch demonstrations of different shooting types. Including cowboy action, something club president Randy Meier specializes in.

“There'll be other disciplines like 22 rimfire, 22 long range shooting,” explains Meier.

“We're going to have a lunch up there, just show up, families are welcome. You can show up and register at the registration desk. We'll give you an armband, or a wristband, and set you up and you can come down and we've got ammunition.”

It’s a public event for people of all ages, Meier says the club intends to show shooting as a safe sport.

“We will have our range officers assisting you, showing you how the guns are loaded and how to fire them safely," said Meier.

He says shooting is a fun camaraderie sport, and he enjoys trying to outdo his friends.

For the event on June 3, all ages and abilities are welcome to attend, and no experience is required.

The event will have free hamburgers and hotdogs, archery, and a family fun zone with balloon pop and ice blast targets. Eye and ear protection will be provided along with firearm instructions, site maps and information brochures.

The club is asking people to leave their pets at home.