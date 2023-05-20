Homes needed for international students coming to Vernon

Photo: SD 22

Over 300 international students choose to study with Vernon’s School District 22 every year. And each year, the search for host families continues.

“We’re always looking for people in the community to take in a student from another country,” says Andrew White District Vice Principal-International Student Program.

White says hosting a student is a wonderful cultural exchange and great opportunity to share what a Canadian family is like.

While many host families have their own school aged children, White says having children is not a requirement, “We have families of almost every makeup, we have families who are retired, families with young children or no children.”

What White says is an integral part of becoming a host family is the ability to care for the student while they are visiting our country. “We expect our families to be a caring environment for our students, to provide them with a great experience while they’re in Canada,”

Families should be able to provide students with their own bed and room with a window, closet and a desk.

Along with meals and some transportation, prospective families should also be fluent in English as many students come here specifically to learn the language.