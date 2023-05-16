Turbidity affects water quality for Mabel Lake residents

Photo: RDNO

Residents of Mabel Lake should boil their water or use an alternative source.



The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have issued a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

The precautionary advisory will remain in effect until lake turbidity returns to a level that meets drinking water standards and sampling results confirm it is safe to consume.



Spring melt has increased the presence of clay and silt particles in water entering the water treatment process.



Turbidity levels leaving the water treatment process have exceeded 1.0 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units).



Young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should exercise caution.

Customers may choose to boil their water for at least one minute for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, or making beverages or ice.