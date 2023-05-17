Stampede brings cowboy action back to Falkland

Photo: Facebook/Falkland Stampede

May long weekend tradition returns this weekend with the 103rd Falkland Stampede.

The forecast may be sizzling, "but we're fired up with excitement for the hottest rodeo action in the Okanagan... Yeehaw!" organizers say.

Three days of rodeo action are set for May 20-22, along with entertainment, food trucks, beer gardens, the stampede parade, and more.

Gates open at 10 a.m. each day, and there are dances Saturday and Sunday nights at the Falkland Hall.

Sunday is parade day, with the event beginning at 12:30 p.m., following Cowboy Church at 10:30 a.m. at Falkland Community Church.

Highway 97 will close at 12:15 p.m. for the parade.

Rodeo action takes place every afternoon, and the beer gardens are open until 7 p.m.

Organizers are still looking for more volunteers to work the gates. Message the stampede Facebook page if you can help out.

The rodeo will feature some of Western Canada's top cowboys, and the action will be announced by Tim Edge of Mountain Edge Productions.

Pro rodeo clown Dennis Halstead will keep the crowd laughing and distract the livestock to keep the cowboys safe.

Halftime shows will include trick riding and more.

Tickets are available at the gate and online – adults $20, seniors and students $15, under six free.

Dance tickets are $20 (19+ event).