Lead artist named for Splatsin residential school survivor monument

Photo: Splatsin Teaching Centre Society

Residential school survivors of the Splatsin First Nation have chosen an artistic leader for their monument project.

After a Canada-wide call for artists last fall, the group has chosen Tania Willard to take the lead in creating a monument that will recognize and honour Splatsin survivors.

Willard is described as an award-winning artist whose work includes exhibitions at the Vancouver Art Gallery, the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, Kamloops Art Gallery, and the Anchorage Museum in Alaska.

“Tania brings extensive experience and skill to the project,” the Splatsin Teaching Centre Society says.

Willard has ties to both the Splatsin at Enderby and to the Neskonlith at Chase through her father and grandparents.

“My keye7e (grandmother), Ethel Jones, was from Splatsin,” says Willard. “She supported my graduation in high school and was proud of that. I hope she would be just as proud today.”

Splatsin elder and survivor Rosalind William believes that “when our young people are making a mark out in the larger world, it is important that part of their cornerstone is anchored at home.”

Willard will be meeting with survivors to confirm ideas for the monument.

"I believe through creative practices we can find our strength and plant the seeds for our future Secwepemc communities to be strong, to know themselves, their language and culture and our land.”

Willard currently works at UBC Okanagan as an assistant professor in visual arts.