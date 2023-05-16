214534
29-year-old Vernon woman missing - RCMP want information

Missing since Saturday

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Jennifer Dieterich, 29, was last seen in Vernon about 9:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

Police say Dieterich was last seen riding a grey bike with a brown seat.

Dieterich has blue eyes and is blonde with blue streaks in her hair.

She is five feet six inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Dieterich is urged to contact their local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

