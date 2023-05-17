No easy answer to river erosion for Westwold farm owner

Photo: Sterett Mercer

Flood conditions have eased somewhat on the Shuswap River for Westwold resident Sterett Mercer.

But it's somewhat ironic that had the flooding been worse, he might have been able to do something about it.

As it was, the river was under flood watch – no state of emergency was declared, which would allow in-stream stabilization work to be done.

Despite this, truckloads of rip rap rock were placed in the river just upstream from his farm, along Douglas Lake Road.

Mercer's property was heavily eroded last week by high river flows, forcing the removal of a barn and bridge to prevent them from being swept away.

He questioned why rock stabilization couldn't have been done on his property.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District told him that is a provincial responsibility.

"Where is my rip rap or whatever I need to stop what is happening? Tell me how to fix this, and get started to fix the river that you own, British Columbia," Mercer told Castanet.

However, a Ministry of Forests spokesperson says: "Those that own properties along a waterfront are permitted to protect their property from flooding by installing permanent or temporary flood protection outside the stream channel. If they wish to undertake works within the stream channel to protect the property from erosion, an authorization under the Water Sustainability Act is required."

The provincial government website states that change approvals are granted with terms and conditions that may relate to the time of year, protection of the aquatic ecosystem, integrity of the stream channel, and rights of water users and landowners downstream.

Notifications are used for low-risk changes that have minimal impact, but require a minimum 45 days notice.

Some emergencies are excepted and do not require approval or notification, but these fall under situations when an emergency is declared under the Emergency Program Act.

That would allow erosion protection works to happen, but they must be carried out by the province, municipalities, regional districts or their agents.

All of which leaves Mercer with much less land and no remedy that could have slowed the erosion.

"Flood damage restoration work is not considered an emergency, and requires notification or approval," the ministry website states.

