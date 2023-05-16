Funding boost for BC school playgrounds announced from Vernon's Alexis Park

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Brody Panterstokes had surgery to remove a six and a half centimetre tumour from his spine two years ago.

But, the braces he still wears on his legs and neck don't stop him from playing on his school's new playground.

"My favourite is the monkey bars," says Panterstokes, a Grade 5 student at Alexis Park Elementary in Vernon.

The playground opened in 2021, but served as the backdrop for the province's announcement Tuesday of a $5 million injection into school playgrounds across B.C. over the next three years.

School districts from the Sunshine Coast to Revelstoke are being given up to $195,000 to put toward new playgrounds.

"We know costs have increased with global inflation," said Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh. "We are increasing our funding to reflect those increases."

The boost will reduce parent fundraising that has often been needed to build new playgrounds.

"Provincially, it's been a huge undertaking by parent advisory committees for years," says Sandy Thon of the BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils.

"Some PACs would have the ability to raise funds while others would not," she says, making that system "unfair and inequitable" for both parents and students.

Acting principal Cordell Wares knows playgrounds are more than just a place for kids.

"They are the time capsule for childhood memories and they are places of pure joy," he said.

The list of 25 school districts across the province receiving funding did not include Vernon's SD 22.

Supt. Christine Perkins attributes that to provincial money already used to build Alexis Park's playground. "We were first, and we are hoping we'll be back on the list after this next round," she said.

Each piece of equipment is designed to generate sensory, cognitive or social skills, as well as motor development.

"There's tons of learning going on and motor skill development as well," says Perkins.

After the funding announcement, it was time for everyone to play.

Both Singh and Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu had their turn on the playground with students from Alexis Park taking the time to show how each piece of equipment worked, and even pushing the pair of politicians in a swing.