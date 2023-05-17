Australia's Briefs Factory air their 'Dirty Laundry' in glittery cabaret

Photo: Naomi Reed?

Described as a "glittery, ballsy circus-drag-burlesque cabaret," Australia's Briefs Factory brings its show Dirty Laundry to Vernon in June.

The troupe has sold out festivals worldwide.

Their Okanagan debut is June 3 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre, in what organizers say will be one of the biggest spectacles of the year.

"This will be a night to remember," says artistic director Erin Kennedy. "Expect high energy, sky-high stunts, and screaming laughter – this show is a party from start to finish!"

The Briefs provide a night of "astounding circus skills, gob-smacking comedy, unapologetic truths, and ridiculous showmanship," from bubbly burlesque to athletic aerial dance.



Briefs Factory has received rave reviews around the world. Out in Perth called Dirty Laundry "hilarious, jaw-dropping and heartfelt." FringeWorld named it "the perfect blend of flesh, acrobats, dance, 'boylesque' and brilliance."

The Performing Arts Centre theatre will be transformed for the event with a catwalk out into the audience.

Servers will be mixing up feature mocktails and cocktails with local libations from Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery.

Audience advisory: the performance contains nudity, strong language, and mature content.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 for adults, $52 for seniors, and $50 for students at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.