Continued caution urged around Vernon creeks as levels fluctuate

Photo: Jon Manchester

Creek levels continue to fluctuate throughout the North Okanagan as snow melts during freshet.

Additional capacity remains in Upper and Lower BX Creek and Vernon Creek, however, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and be cautious near creek banks, particularly with children and pets, the City of Vernon advises.

“Although we have the capacity, the flows are moving fast this time of year,” says city utilities manager Sean Irwin. “It isn’t always clear what’s happening underneath the flow of water. There may be erosion happening to the creek banks that can’t be seen, so it’s important to maintain a safe distance from the creeks’ edges.”

Crews continue to monitor creek levels and provincial snowpack reports for the area. City infrastructure such as roads, culverts, outfalls, bridges and storm retention structures are also being checked daily.

Residents are reminded they are responsible for protecting their property from flood.

Consider whether you are prepared for rising water levels and what steps you may need to take to maintain and protect your property.

Sand and sandbags are available at the City of Vernon operations building's Pleasant Valley Road gate. Bring your own shovel.