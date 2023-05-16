'I'm done' - Vernon daycare fed up with thefts after latest attempt caught on video

Contributed House of Dwarfs Daycare - Preschool

Some would-be thieves' attempt to steal from a Vernon daycare centre was caught on tape.

Security video posted to House of the Dwarfs Daycare and Preschool Facebook page shows two men access the daycare's patio compound and attempt to steal its ground cover mats.

Management posted the video to deter future attempts and discourage similar incidents at other daycares.

“About 10 minutes after we posted our photo, or our video, people were telling us tips, which we turned over to the RCMP,” the daycare says.

Nothing was taken this time, but the manager said she doesn’t want them to come back.

“We're looking after children here. So it's basically like taking money from children, when we have to put our finances to work replacing things.”

The north end daycare on 26th Street is looking at increasing security coverage.

“I'm done ... I'm done with all these thousands of dollars we've had to pay out because of this kind of thing, and more so just in the last few years. It's been quite overwhelming,” said the owner.