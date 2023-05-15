Fire at Vernon homeless camp doused near overpass

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon firefighters doused a fire at a homeless camp in the north end of Vernon Monday afternoon.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the scene near the Highway 97 overpass about 2 p.m.

"Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed there was a fire at an encampment in the boundary area of BX-Swan Lake and the City of Vernon," says Winquist.

BX-Swan Lake fire crews were also dispatched, but turned back after learning that Vernon firefighters had the situation in hand, BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey told Castanet.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading.

No injuries were reported in the incident.