Fire at Vernon homeless camp doused near overpass

Photo: Jon Manchester
Vernon firefighters doused a fire at a homeless camp in the north end of Vernon Monday afternoon.
City spokesperson Josh Winquist says Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the scene near the Highway 97 overpass about 2 p.m.
"Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed there was a fire at an encampment in the boundary area of BX-Swan Lake and the City of Vernon," says Winquist.
BX-Swan Lake fire crews were also dispatched, but turned back after learning that Vernon firefighters had the situation in hand, BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey told Castanet.
Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading.
No injuries were reported in the incident.