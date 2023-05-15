212964
Vernon  

Fire at Vernon homeless camp doused near overpass

Homeless camp fire doused

- | Story: 426911

Vernon firefighters doused a fire at a homeless camp in the north end of Vernon Monday afternoon.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the scene near the Highway 97 overpass about 2 p.m.

"Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed there was a fire at an encampment in the boundary area of BX-Swan Lake and the City of Vernon," says Winquist.

BX-Swan Lake fire crews were also dispatched, but turned back after learning that Vernon firefighters had the situation in hand, BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey told Castanet.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

214109