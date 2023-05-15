Creek levels receding on OKIB in wake of Parker Cove flooding

Photo: OKIB

Creek levels peaked over the weekend and are now receding, the Okanagan Indian Band says.

"OKIB will be doing its last round of creek checks today," the band said in a Monday update following recent flooding at Parker Cove.

"Over the weekend, river flows have peaked and are now receding from freshet flow levels," the band said.

"The emergency Operations Centre will be focusing on completing remaining work so that evacuation order areas can be rescinded."

A sandbag removal plan is being put together, and a designated disposal site will be provided.

Danger tree removal on both sides of Whiteman's Creek was also underway today, after the floodwaters undercut and destabilized several trees.

After their removal is complete, demobilization of equipment will begin taking place.