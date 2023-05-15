Heat wave forces early end of North Okanagan tulip festival

Photo: Sylvia Voets / file photo Bloom Flower Festival 2022

The Bloom Tulip Festival in Armstrong will be ending Monday, two full weeks early, due to the scorching heat.

“The extreme heat has not been kind to our fields and the tulips are getting crispy,” said the festival in an Instagram post on Monday.

This was the second year that the festival was held in the North Okanagan after the organizers moved to the region after hosting similar festivals in the Fraser Valley.

“If you can visit us today, please do! There is still some colour, and the entire field is open for u-pick,” said the post.

People who are holding tickets for future dates will be contacted by email.

The festival opened on May 4 and was scheduled to run until May 28, with more than a half million bulbs being brought in from the Netherlands and planted.

B.C. is currently experiencing temperatures 10 C to 15 C above normal for this time of year.