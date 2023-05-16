Law Society investigation latest in string of legal, tax, farm woes for Vernon lawyer

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon lawyer under investigation by the Law Society of British Columbia also has a huge unpaid tax bill with the federal government – yet somehow has collected millions of dollars in business grants.

Court documents obtained by Castanet show Leonard Marriott of North Valley Law had amassed an unpaid income tax debt of $147,798 in 2014 that apparently has now grown to more than $200,000.

"We hope you will investigate how a Vernon lawyer got $3.5 million in government grants while being a tax debtor for 10-plus years, refusing to comply with a Federal Court order under the Income Tax Act," an anonymous source told Castanet.

In December, the law society cited Marriott, stating that he was under investigation for failing to provide a client with the "quality of service expected of a competent lawyer" in the matter of a property transfer and estate matter.

He is also accused of breaching the legal profession's code of conduct.

Among Marriott's missteps are failing to disclose the existence of a will and identifying that the deceased had other potential beneficiaries or heirs.

He is also accused of not accurately representing the value of the estate and failing to notify BC Supreme Court that a related notice of dispute had been filed by another party.

Marriott previously was a dairy farmer in Ontario and is owner of Terroir Cheese dairy farm in Armstrong.

It is under that business that he obtained numerous provincial and federal grants promoting agritourism, including $250 from the Growing Forward fund in 2014 to develop ways of producing sustainable raw milk artisan cheeses, as reported by Business Vancouver.

He is alleged to have also received large grants from Community Futures Shuswap, the Investment Agriculture Foundation, Canadian Dairy Commission, and others.

Ontario Superior Court documents from 2009 show Marriott was ordered off a dairy farm and his interest in it bought out by partners in Niagara Cattle Co. Corp. after allegations of abusive behaviour and neglect towards the animals.

An injunction was also issued restraining him from any day to day involvement in the management, business, and affairs of the dairy.

A fraud investigation was then launched after he was alleged to have cashed a $28,000 GST rebate cheque for the farm, Sabluc Dairy.

Yet that didn't stop him reeling in government dairy funding once he moved to B.C.

Legal documents show he had unpaid personal tax debt, interest and penalties as recently as last year.

However, the Canada Revenue Agency would not comment on them – or the seemingly incongruous matter of government doling out grant money with one hand while demanding debt payment with the other.

"As the protection of taxpayer information is of utmost importance, the confidentiality provisions of the acts administered by the Canada Revenue Agency prevent us from commenting on taxpayer information related to specific cases," a spokesperson said in an email.