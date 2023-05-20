Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents 'thirsty' Madagascar troupe

Photo: Julien Delime

Joyful, silly, and… soaking wet – Madagascar's La Compagnie Zolobe is set to make a big splash at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Zolobe presents Sakasaka May 27, the final performance in the arts centre's 2022-23 Spotlight Season kids series.

Sakasaka is a comedy for all ages. Its means 'thirsty' in Malagasy.

Using only a mop, bucket and a few bottles of water, three clowns take the audience on hilarious adventures that gently but sincerely explore the preciousness of water.

"These clowns take the audience on some very unexpected journeys, including a Thriller dance tribute and a trip on the Titanic," says centre artistic director Erin Kennedy. "It's an absolute hoot for kids and parents alike."

In the tradition of slapstick clowns like the Three Stooges, Zolobe's clown trio use physical comedy and body language to tell the story while staying completely silent.

They are accompanied by live musicians who play energetic tunes on traditional instruments such as the kabosy (a rectangular guitar) and djembe (drum). Malagasy dance and music complement the physical comedy.

Showtime is 2 p.m. The show runs 50 minutes with no intermission and is suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $12 at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.