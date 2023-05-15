Fired Armstrong seniors home worker wins first round in human rights complaint

Photo: Heaton Place

A former employee of an Armstrong seniors home has won the first round in a BC Human Rights Tribunal battle over her firing.

Penny Christensen alleges she was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave from Heaton Place.

However, tribunal member Shannon Beckett found "issues of credibility" that could not be resolved as the parties "argue(d) completely different versions of the events leading to the termination" and much of the background "is either unclear, or vigorously disputed."

Christensen names Caretenders Financial Services Inc., Caretenders Retirement Living, and company principals Vernon Miller and Cindy Makarenko in her complaint.

She launched the complaint in September 2019 alleging the employer discriminated against her when they terminated her because she was suffering mental health issues from recent deaths among the seniors at the home.

However, the respondents deny discriminating, and sought to have the complaint dismissed. They say they terminated Christensen's employment solely on performance issues.

Christensen was hired in September 2014 as facility manager of Heaton Place. She was fired in August 2019.

The parties disagree on what her job entailed, and on her performance.

The respondents say they had been "dissatisfied" with Christensen for some time and that when they requested a meeting with her to discuss this, Christensen first delayed the meeting to take vacation, then provided a medical note stating she was unable to work and would require a minimum of two and half weeks off.

A second medical note, dated Aug. 13, 2019, indicated Christensen would be off work until at least Sept. 15.

Christensen claimed to be a hard worker and that Makarenko was aware she was "having a hard time dealing with all the death and demands" related to her job.

She claims "bullying" emails from the employer led to her having a "nervous breakdown" and that along with her termination letter, the employer offered an additional payment if she signed a "full and final release" document.

The respondents deny Christensen had a "real or perceived disability."

They claim Christensen was a poor employee who ignored requests for reports, failed to comply with corporate policy, took an increasing amount of 'in lieu' time off work, and that she engaged in "wrongful acts" such as online shopping while at work, failed to implement rent increases, and other policy infractions.

Christensen denied the allegations or receiving any written requests to change her behaviour. She said the online shopping was done for the company.

Beckett denied the respondents' application to dismiss the complaint, which now go to a tribunal hearing.

"I find the respondents have not persuaded me that Ms. Christensen has no reasonable prospect of proving a connection between her claimed disability and the termination of her employment," Beckett wrote.