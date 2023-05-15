Coldstream couple wins $675,000 on scratch lottery ticket

Photo: BCLC

A Coldstream man did a double take when he scratched a Set for Life lottery ticket and won the game's top prize of $675,000.

"My heart skipped a beat,” says James Arthur of the moment he discovered the win.

He purchased the winning ticket with his wife, Laurie, at Kirby’s Kiosk inside Polson Place Mall, and scratched it later at home.



"I was sitting at my desk scratching the ticket and was leaving a voicemail message for my wife. I noticed in game five I had three cash prizes, and I had to check it again," he says.



Their son didn't believe the good news.



"He didn't believe us,” says Laurie. "We asked him to come over right away, and I think he thought perhaps someone had passed away… but once we made it clear we won the lottery, he was so happy for us!"



The Arthurs celebrated their windfall over a dinner out and plan to use their win to travel, in addition to sharing some with their son.



"It feels wonderful to win," adds Laurie.