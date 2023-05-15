Armstrong Spallumcheen awards Community Excellence

Photo: Farmstrong Cider

Armstrong and Spallumcheen recognized leaders in their respective businesses at their Community Excellence Awards Thursday night.

Awards in 10 categories were handed out to businesses, organizations among more than 100 nominated by their peers and the community.

Hosted at Farmstrong Cider, the evening had a Woodstock theme, with many dressed in costume, and music to match.

The award winners are:

Rising Star - PV BLVD Coffee

Micro Business of the Year - Rythmn Productions

Small Business of the Year - Monashee Outdoors

Mid-Size Business of the Year - Swanson Mountain Fitness

Corporate Business of the Year - Rancho Vignola

Employee of the Year - Natalie Sinnott

Revitalization & Innovation - Wood Mountain Naturals

Hospitality & Tourism - Farmstrong Cider Co & Bloom Flower Festivals (tied)

Organization of the Year - Armstrong Kin Club

Citizen of the Year - Gail Salter

"We received some great nominations this year. It was evident that for some, a lot of consideration and thought went into putting the nomination together," said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce president

Lori Shepherd.

"A record number of nominations – over 100 – were received including a few from residents outside of Armstrong Spallumcheen that wanted to recognize local businesses."

Armstrong Wine & Brew and the Okanagan Advertiser were also recognized with a President’s Choice Award recognizing their longtime contributions to the community.

The Peter Rotzetter Memorial Bursary was presented to Marcus Peterson.