GoFundMe launched for Vernon woman who lost everything in house fire

Photo: Go Fund Me

A fire destroyed a Vernon woman's home, and now her daughter is hoping for help.

In the early morning of May 12, Fran Wright’s house caught fire. Wright and her elderly dog managed to get out safely, but most of her possessions were destroyed.

Jesi Trommeshauser has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with her mother's living expenses.

She says Wright lost her husband to cancer in January. During the fire, Wright grabbed the urn holding her husband and a few small items.

“But all the memory stuff from her husband and life are gone, all her clothes and everything lost,” Trommeshauser says on the GoFundMe page.

“She’s such an amazing person that does so much for everyone else and has been very strong through the loss of her husband Roger Wright and now to lose the last part she had connected to her husband is awful.”

Trommershauser says she and Roger had worked on the house to make it feel like home for her mother.

Wright has insurance, Trommeshauser says, but claims can take anywhere from eight months to two years to complete.

And the claims don’t give “enough money for rental or motel[s].”

She hopes the fundraiser will help her mother with food, supplies for her dog, clothes, and living expenses.

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised $2,775 towards a goal of $10,000.