Vernon Search and Rescue ready to move into new building on Silver Star Road

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon Search and Rescue is ready to move into its new building.

An official ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday at the Silver Star Road site, next to Tekmar.

VSAR has long since outgrown its current facility beside the Regional District of North Okanagan offices on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream.

"This project has been years in the making and marks an important milestone for communities across the North Okanagan," the RDNO says.

VSAR was unable to expand on its current site due to the surrounding wetland.

In 2018, borrowing of $3.5 million was approved through an alternative approval process to build the new facility.

The ceremony is expected to include speeches on the significance of the new facility and the impact it will have on search and rescue operations in the region.

It is scheduled for noon.