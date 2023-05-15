Flood mitigation construction closes Armstrong highway exit

Photo: City of Armstrong

The Pleasant Valley exit on Highway 97A in Armstrong will close for a month and a half starting today.

The exit will be closed until June 30 for construction of the Meighan Creek diversion project.

Traffic will have to access downtown Armstrong through the lights at Highway 97A and Smith Drive.

The Meighan Creek Bypass aims to alleviate capacity issues through existing culverts under Highway 97A to Smith Drive. It’s creating new culvert sections to connect high flows to Deep Creek.

It’s part of ongoing flood mitigation work by the City of Armstrong, and one of its major capital projects for the year.

It will increase capacity for climate change resiliency and is designed to handle 1-in 200-year creek flows.

The project has been funded by the province from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, and the City of Armstrong.

Emergency services have been notified of the closure.