Photo: Google Maps

A car crash in Lavington required an airlift to hospital for one.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Provincial Health Services Authority, three ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the crash at Highway Six and School Road.

Paramedics treated a patient on scene before they were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.