Mama duck reunited with her ducklings

Photo: Vernon Firefighters Local 1517
A mama duck and her ducklings were reunited this mother’s day.
It’s thanks to the Vernon Fire department.
The ducklings appear to have fallen down a storm drain right outside Vernon Fire Hall. According to a Facebook post from Vernon Firefighters Local 1517, firefighter Pshyk came to the rescue for the duck family.
“Momma duck is going to have a much better day with her 10 ducklings by her side,” said a Facebook post from the Vernon Firefighters.
Photo: Vernon Firefighters Local 1517