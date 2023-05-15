Scorching heat to continue this week across Thompson-Okanagan

Chelsey Mutter

Record-breaking hot weather is expected to continue this week in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kahanyi says a special weather statement is in place until at least Tuesday due to the "considerably" hot weather.

Vernon broke records on Sunday hitting 31.6 C, according to preliminary data. The previous record was 30 C, set in 1924.

Kelowna also hit a record Sunday, reaching 31.9 C, breaking the previous record of 30.2 C from 2018.

“Daytime highs are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal values while overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is expected for this time of the year,” said Kahanyi.

The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with cloudy periods with the highs hitting the low to mid 30s.

Kelowna is expecting temperatures of 31 C to 32 C all week, while in Kamloops, the mercury could reach as high as 34 C.

Environment Canada says the coming hot temperatures might break daily temperature records but it will not approach the temperatures reached in the heat dome of June 2021.

It's warning residents to be aware of the increased risk of heat related illnesses that come with warmer temperatures.

