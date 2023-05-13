Kamloops-Okanagan 4-H met for the Regional Demonstrations in Vernon Saturday

Photo: Darren Handschuh

There's more to the 4-H Club than caring for animals.

Members also learn how to make presentations, public speaking and other skills not related to livestock.

And those skills were on display Saturday at the People Place in Vernon when youths from the Kamloops-Okanagan 4-H met for the Regional Demonstrations and earn a spot in the provincials.

BC 4-H president Lorna Kotz said participants have to put on a presentation and make an end product before a panel of judges.

There were no Vernon competitors at Saturday's event, but there were members from Kamloops, Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

Demonstrations are an important part of the 4-H program because they foster communication and teamwork skills.

According to a statement on their website, the 4-H program provides young people with an opportunity to learn how to become productive, self-assured adults who can make their community and country a good place in which to live. This is fostered through project and program work, experiences with their 4-H club members and leaders and their participation in district, regional and even provincial programs.

The goal of the 4-H program is youth development. The objectives of 4-H clubs are knowledge, leadership, citizenship and personal development.

