Vernon expert offers advice on how pet owners can prepare for an emergency

Photo: Animal Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Gena Barzan is offering advice for pet owners in the event of an emergency.

Barzan, who operates the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon, has been active in assisting animals and people in times of emergencies for years.

And she is encouraging people to prepare for the worst, and hope for the best.

“Identify your pet. If you become separated from your pet during an emergency, their identification may be the only way to find them. Make sure each animal wears a collar and identification tag at all times,” Barzan said, adding people should also have a pet emergency kit with a sturdy crate or carrier, a strong leash or harness and an ID tag and collar.

Pet owners should also have food and water for at least 72 hours, as well as bowls and can opener for food

Just like is advised to do for humans, Barzan recommends people note special medications, dosage and veterinarian's contact information for their pets.

A pet file that includes recent photos of the animal, emergency numbers, contact information for friends who could house the pet, copies of any licenses and vaccination records are also a good idea.

“Plan for evacuations. The best way to protect your pet in an emergency is to bring it with you. Most evacuation shelters will only accept service animals. Make a list of where your pet can be taken in case you need to evacuate,” Barzan said.

This list can include:

Hotels that accept animals even during emergencies

Boarding centres and animal shelters

Animal clinics

Family members and friends

“Keep your pet inside during severe weather. Animals are very sensitive to sudden changes in temperature and often isolate themselves when scared. Never leave a pet outside or tethered during a storm,” she said.

“Separate cats and dogs. Keep smaller pets such as hamsters away from larger animals. Stress can lead to unusual behaviour.”

Keep newspaper inside for hygiene purposes and feed your pet wet food in order to reduce the amount of water it may need.

“If ordered to evacuate, try to take your pet with you. If you must leave your pets in the house, do not tether or cage them. Leave a sign in the window and a note on the door indicating what animals are inside. Provide water and food in timed dispensers. Leave toilet seats up,” she advises.