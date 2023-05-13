Mini-tornado captured on video in Enderby Friday

Mother Nature put on a show for Enderby grads Friday.

Amanda Renner capture a large 'dust devil' in the North Okanagan community shortly after graduates from AL Fortune Secondary School finished taking their grad pictures.

A child can be seen running into the mini-tornado as a crowd watches the phenomenon.

This is second large 'dust devil' to be spotted in the region in the past few weeks.

A mini-tornado in the Commonage area in mid-April was large enough to be seen from many vantage points around the city as it rose high into the air.

According to encyclopedia.com, a dust devil is a relatively small, rapidly rotating wind that stirs up dust, sand, leaves and other material as it moves across the ground. Dust devils are also known as whirlwinds or, especially in Australia, willy-willys.

Dust devils form most commonly on hot dry days in arid regions such as a desert. They originate when a layer of air lying just above the ground is heated and begins to rise. Cooler air then rushes in to fill the space vacated by the rising column of warm air.