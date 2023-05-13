Wildfire in Kalamalka Provincial Park now under control at 0.4 hectares

Photo: BCWS

A wildfire that broke out in Kalamalka Provincial Park in Coldstream is believed to be human caused.

The Rattlesnake Hill fire was reported Friday afternoon.

The Coldstream Fire Department were the first crews on scene and Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code said firefighters remained at the fire until 11 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service took over control of the operation Friday with nine BC wildfire personnel tackling the blaze.

Air tankers were also brought in by BCWS.

Crews are expected to be back on scene today.

The 0.4 hectare fire has been declared "under control," meaning it will not spread any further due to suppression efforts.