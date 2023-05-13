RDNO warns of rapid snowmelt, rising creeks, with 900 mm still at Silver Star

Photo: File photo

As temperatures rise, officials say Silver Star Mountain has a snowpack of approximately 900 mm yet to come down.

And when it melts, much of the water will enter BX Creek. The Regional District of North Okanagan is advising the public to avoid the creek for the next week, if not longer, due to the risk of swift-moving water and rapid rises in stream levels.

The RDNO has proactively closed a portion of the BX Creek Trail near the BX Dog Park. There is no fencing between the park and the trail, so dog owners must be cautious not let their dogs in the creek.

People who live in areas that are prone to flooding are encouraged to remain vigilant and prepare, or update, their household emergency plan.

People are advised to stay away from the edges of creeks, rivers and streams. During periods of high flow, riverbanks may be unstable and prone to sudden collapse.

The hot temperatures are likely to draw people to cool off in lakes, but keep in mind that bodies of water are cool at this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia and cold-water shock to people when they are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time.

Additionally, hot temperatures can increase the risk of wildfire, so anyone with an open flame or campfire should exercise caution. Never leave a fire unattended, ensure you have the mandatory 8 litres of water or a hand tool nearby, and always fully extinguish your campfire before leaving the area.

The RDNO has set up seven self-serve sand and sandbag stations throughout the North Okanagan: