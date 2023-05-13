BC Provincial Pickleball Championships held in Vernon at Marshall Field this weekend

More than 600 competitors are in Vernon this weekend for the inaugural BC Provincial Pickleball Championships.

Held at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickelball Complex in Marshall Fields, the event features players from 13 to 80 years old.

Tournament organizer Richard Chambers said the 620 men and women are “from all corners of the province. It's the first ever BC Provincial Championships, it also happens to be the largest provincial pickleball championships held in Canada.”

The matches are being played in the complex and on the tennis courts next to the building.

“You are going to see athletes of all ages waging war,” Chambers said. “Although it has a funny name, it is a really fun game.”

From here, the winners go to the regionals and then the nationals.

Chambers said if anyone wants to see what pickleball is all about, he invites to the stop by the Pickleball Depot-sponsored event today and Sunday.