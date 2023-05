Wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park now classified as being held

UPDATE: 5:48 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park has now been classified as being held, thanks to quick work done by crews and the local department to contain it.

Fire information officer Aydan Coray said initial reports of the fire came in mid-afternoon and BCWS send in five wildfire personnel to respond alongside the Coldstream Fire Department.

A bird dog aircraft and tanker were also utilized in actioning the fire.

"They dropped some retardants and then headed back to base so they are done for the day," Coray said.

"We do have another crew that arrived in the last hour or so. So there is currently nine BC wildfire personnel on-site at the moment."

Crews are expected to stay throughout the evening and then return early morning.

With the wildfire classified as being held, this means BCWS has the perimeter secured and the fire is not expected to grow beyond its current size at 0.4 of a hectare.

With summer-like temperatures throughout the valley and the danger of fires rising with the temperature, there are reminders for everyone to be conscious of their activities this weekend.

"If anyone is going to be having a campfire this weekend or conducting any open burning, just ensure that you have water on site and the necessary equipment to control your burn or your fire. If you're having a campfire, just ensure that those ashes are cold to the touch before you leave," Coray said.

UPDATE: 4:14 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is estimated at 0.4 of a hectare in size.

Fire information officer Aydan Coray says a bird dog aircraft and tanker are on scene.

The fire is still classified as out of control, but does not appear to be growing in size, according to Castanet's Darren Handschuh at the scene.

It's burning in rocky terrain on a slope on what the wildfire service is calling Rattlesnake Hill, before the point.

Coray says there is currently no indication of cause.

Photo: Donna McNab A tanker drops retardant over the fire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Air support has been brought in to help fight a wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code confirms a Coldstream crew is on scene in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, fighting a wildfire alongside BC Wildfire Service personnel.

"Air support is currently playing an active role," says Morgenthaler-Code.

Castanet's Darren Handschuh reports from the scene that air tankers are overhead.

The fire is a few hundred metres from the main yellow gate entrance to the park and less than a kilometre from the nearest homes.

The fire is a slope on the east side of the valley above Cosens Bay.

Wind conditions are reported as calm. The ground is dry, but grass is green, says Handschuh.

UPDATE: 3:42 p.m.

A five-person initial attack crew is on the scene of a new wildfire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Calls about the fire began coming in about 2:45 p.m.

Crews are on scene with a bush truck in the Cosens Bay area and have a hose line set up to fight the fire.

Open flame can be seen by Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh, who is on scene in the park.

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Coldstream and BC Wildfire Service crews are en route to a fire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code confirms the fire is within the park boundary, in the Cosens Bay area.

Morgenthaler-Code says she called in Wildfire Service assistance on the incident, but that it's too new to have any details on the fire.

Photo: Darren Handschuh

ORIGINAL: 3:14 p.m.

Crews are en route to a fire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Smoke is visible from across the valley and Highway 97, coming from the area of Cosens Bay.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Aydan Coray says a five-person crew is en route to the scene, in rural Coldstream.

Coray said she is not aware of any prescribed burning going on in the park, as has been the case only a few weeks ago, and they are treating the report as a wildfire.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.