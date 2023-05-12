Wildfire crews on scene of fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Air support has been brought in to help fight a wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code confirms a Coldstream crew is on scene in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, fighting a wildfire alongside BC Wildfire Service personnel.

"Air support is currently playing an active role," says Morgenthaler-Code.

Castanet's Darren Handschuh reports from the scene that air tankers are overhead.

The fire is a few hundred metres from the main yellow gate entrance to the park and about two kilometres from the nearest homes.

The fire is a slope on the east side of the valley above Cosens Bay.

Wind conditions are reported as calm. The ground is dry, but grass is green, says Handschuh.

UPDATE: 3:42 p.m.

A five-person initial attack crew is on the scene of a new wildfire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Calls about the fire began coming in about 2:45 p.m.

Crews are on scene with a bush truck in the Cosens Bay area and have a hose line set up to fight the fire.

Open flame can be seen by Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh, who is on scene in the park.

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Coldstream and BC Wildfire Service crews are en route to a fire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code confirms the fire is within the park boundary, in the Cosens Bay area.

Morgenthaler-Code says she called in Wildfire Service assistance on the incident, but that it's too new to have any details on the fire.

ORIGINAL: 3:14 p.m.

Crews are en route to a fire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Smoke is visible from across the valley and Highway 97, coming from the area of Cosens Bay.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Aydan Coray says a five-person crew is en route to the scene, in rural Coldstream.

Coray said she is not aware of any prescribed burning going on in the park, as has been the case only a few weeks ago, and they are treating the report as a wildfire.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.