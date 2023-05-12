OKIB identifies danger trees in flood zone, eyes coming sandbag removal

Photo: OKIB

Debris and sediment removal work continues in the flooding area along Whiteman's Creek on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve.

The work is expected to continue over the next few weekdays.

Rapid damage assessments of affected properties in Parker Cove were completed Thursday, the band says.

"Danger tree assessments have taken place and some danger trees have been identified in the evacuation order area. Removal of danger trees (is) scheduled for early next week," the OKIB says.

Meanwhile the OKIB Emergency Operations Centre is assessing sandbag removal planning and will be providing a designated disposal site once that has been determined.

Crews continue to monitor creeks on reserve as spring runoff is not yet over.

Boaters on the north arm of Okanagan Lake are reminded to exercise caution as a large amount of debris has been washed into the lake from Whiteman's and other creeks.

"Fast flowing water can still pose a danger, and the public is advised to stay clear of fast-moving creeks and rivers," the band says.