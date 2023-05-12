Aged-out Armstrong Spallumcheen fire truck donated for use in Guatemala

Photo: City of Armstrong

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department's old ladder truck has seen a lot of miles – and it will see a lot more a long way from home.

The Fire Services Commission has approved donation of the 1990 Pierce Tele-Squirt Aerial fire apparatus for use in Guatemala.

It will be delivered by AMEDICAusa, an American organization that pairs donated fire and paramedic equipment with poor Central American nations.

Its name is an acronym that stands for: Aid for Medicine, Education and Disasters In Central America.

"This donation will help provide greater fire protection to a developing country, potentially saving both lives and property," says Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

The fire truck was replaced in 2019 due to Fire Underwriters age restrictions, leaving it with minimal value in North America – but still with plenty of life left in it.

"The Pierce Tele-Squirt Aerial fire truck has served both of our communities well for many years. We are glad to see a country such as Guatemala greatly benefit from this donation," Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer said in a press release.

"The township council have been super excited to be involved with the ASFSC, Armstrong staff and council in ensuring this donation was a success," said Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser.

"To know that we can provide support to another community and region in another area of the world gives us great pride. It's a big job to be elected officials in two communities who are voted in to represent our residents and to know that this decision reflects how fortunate we are to live in an area of the world that we can be in a position to donate such integral infrastructure in another country is fantastic."