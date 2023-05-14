Black bear spotted in Vernon neighbourhood earlier this week

Shannon Friend-Yochim had another late-night visitor this week.

The Crosby Road resident's video system recorded a black bear as it wandered through the Bella Vista area.

“My backyard backs onto Davison Orchards, so I get lots of critters coming through here daily,” Friend-Yochim said.

The bear was spotted just after midnight on Tuesday.

“He walked around out back for awhile, then knocked over my composter which I’d forgotten to bring in. He pushed it about five feet — it’s a big one, and was mostly full of yard waste — then stole a compostable bag out of it, which he dragged to the back and ate what he wanted, then wandered away,” she said.

“We’ve had bobcats, deer, a Martin, coyotes, raccoons, marmots etc. Neighbours calls me 'Dr. Doolittle.' I always inform neighbours when a bear comes around. This is the fourth bear we’ve seen in five years. Usually we only see him once. People up this way are pretty careful about garbage for the most part.”

Friend-Yochim said there is also a cinnamon bear that is spotted once a year in the area.