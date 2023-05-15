Coldstream seniors community restructures as $21M debt called in

Photo: Facebook/Coldstream Meadows

A Coldstream seniors community is in a state of transition following its lender calling in multiple mortgages.

Owner Jack Borden says the company behind Coldstream Meadows "is going through a restructuring right now with new investors."

BC Supreme Court documents filed in December show Interior Equities Corp. was owed a total of $21.26 million for various mortgages and promissory notes, some with interest rates as high as 12%, that are accruing daily interest of more than $3,700.

The court petition names Meadows Development Ltd., David (Jack), Elaine and Robert Borden as holders of general security agreements that had not been fulfilled.

IEC's claim states the respondents defaulted on the debt and it sought the foreclosure and sale of the Mackie Drive property.

However, Borden says two new companies are acquiring the assets of the existing company, and once that has completed, the lender will be paid in full.

"In essence, it's been resolved," Borden said Friday.

He noted there are still plans moving ahead for an expansion of Coldstream Meadows.

"It's unfortunate that the lender didn't want to proceed, they just want to be paid out," he said.

Borden said it's "business as usual" at Coldstream Meadows.

The court papers lay out details of six mortgages, judgments, liens and security agreements over a 12-year period.

Coldstream Meadows is an independent and assisted living retirement community that sits on a 23-acre property.

It consists of a multi-unit lodge, 30 independent living six-plexes known as The Terraces, 33 luxury condos known as The Views, independent living duplexes known as The Cottages, and craftsman-style strata homes called The Bungalows.

The mortgages range from $950,000 to $7.5 million, and promissory notes total another $127,000.

IEC's legal counsel demanded full payment as far back as 2018. It was not made, according to the court documents.

In May 2020, a forebearance agreement gave the debtors more time, promising not to pursue further action until after Dec. 31, 2020. The agreement stated the debt would come due at that time, plus interest.

Meanwhile, as of the court petition, the Meadows is also alleged to have had an outstanding municipal property tax and utility debt of almost $53,000. The Bordens also owed more than $27,000 in back taxes.

In addition, "The Meadows has failed to pay source deductions to the federal Crown, assessed amounts owing to WCB, and employer health taxes to the provincial Crown," the documents state.

The Lodge at Coldstream Meadows was listed for $3.15 million in a 2019 court-ordered sale.

Management said at the time the sale was the result of a dispute between two mortgage holders.

In 2021, the Meadows' original lodge, dating back to the 1950s, was closed and slated for demolition.

The cost of updating it to modern safety standards would be prohibitive, management said.