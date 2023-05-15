North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers holding shred-a-thon May 27 in Vernon

Photo: Pixabay

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers wants to help people protect their identity.

The NOSCS will be holding its annual Shred-a-thon May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in parking lot of Vernon Real Canadian Wholesale Club.

Interior Mobile Shredding sponsors the annual fundraising event which provide the opportunity to witness the destruction of personal documents or data stored on CD.

There is a minimum donation of $5 per box.

The Armstrong Shred-a-thon is scheduled for the Askews Foods parking lot in mid-September, with the Salmon Arm event in Piccadilly Mall Oct. 14.

NOSCS supports law enforcement, promotes safety in the community and fights crime through Canada-wide anonymous tips.

The NOSCS recently sponsored the Second Annual Internet School Safety Program in 16 schools across the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Vernon RCMP co-ordinated Grade 6 and 7 classrooms in Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

On-line challenges faced by teens were highlighted in a classroom presentation. Students were encouraged to consider the impact of their digital choices, and its effect on future personal or professional relationships. A corresponding presentation for parents was offered on-line to address immediate concerns and solutions to raise digitally literate young adults.

NOSCS is a non-profit society, operated by a board of volunteer directors. Volunteers are welcome in a variety of roles, and financial support is greatly appreciated.

For more information, email [email protected].