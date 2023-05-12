Additional work needed on downtown Vernon rainbow crosswalk

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

It's going to take longer than anticipated to revitalize downtown Vernon's rainbow crosswalk.

The timeline for rehabilitation of the colourful 30th Avenue crosswalk has been adjusted to allow for additional work to be done, the City of Vernon says.

In order to apply new durable markings, the existing crosswalk must be removed to provide a clean surface for the new markings to adhere to.

“After we began removing the existing marking, we found the asphalt surface was not in a condition that would allow for a successful re-application,” says Ian Adkins, the city's roads, drainage and airport manager.

“The surface will need to be replaced under the crosswalk before new markings can be re-applied.”

An updated schedule will be announced soon.