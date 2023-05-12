VSAR rescue on flooded backroad on Whiteman's Creek

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out Thursday evening to rescue two people stranded on Whiteman's Creek Forest Service Road due to flooding conditions.

VSAR was tasked to the scene at 5 p.m.

Teams on ATVs quickly located the subjects, who were separated from the rescuers by the swiftly moving creek.

"A team was sent on foot to find a safe route across the creek and around a number of potentially dangerous terrain features," VSAR says.

After locating a safe route and providing the pair with food and water, they were guided through the "very steep" terrain.

After a quick assessment, the pair was given a ride into town.

VSAR wrapped up the mission at 1:30 a.m.

"Due to the rapid melt of the snow pack many creeks are very high at the moment, and this is impacting access to backcountry areas," VSAR says.

"Please assess roads and trails carefully and ensure that you have a safe route to retreat, if needed."

Travel is not recommended in the north Westside backcountry due to washouts and poor road conditions.

The Okanagan Indian Band also recently advised people to use caution when using backroads that could be unusable or impassable because of slides and washouts.

Roads that were closed in 2021 following the White Rock Lake wildfire remain closed.