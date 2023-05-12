VSAR urges caution as 'fire and flood season' collides with weekend heat wave

Photo: VSAR

Outdoor enthusiasts should be aware of the "dichotomy of events” in the mountains right now.

With summer-like conditions in the valley bottom, spring freshet swelling area creeks, and the danger of fires rising with the temperature, Vernon Search and Rescue says caution is advised.

“We are back into a fire and flood season, so just be cautious of your activities, and be thoughtful,” says search manager Coralie Nairn.

There’s still snow in the mountains, but melting has become the biggest hazard. Nairn says mudslides and high water levels will be prevalent this weekend as record temperatures are forecast.

Anyone planning to camp by a waterway should avoid getting too close to banks and stay a considerable distance from the water. Whether by creeks, lakes, or rivers, outdoor enthusiasts should be aware of the flood risk.

“Banks are being undercut right now with high flowing water. So there's a higher probability of falling into said waterway because of the bank collapsing,” Nairn says.

VSAR predicts the spring season will see an increase in boating accidents because of the amount of debris on the water.

Nairn says VSAR members have seen full logs and “good sized trees” in Okanagan Lake, and they’re “making their way down the water.”

Boaters are to be aware of debris coming down from creeks, especially in wildfire-burned areas.

“The land is shedding, so to speak,” explained Nairn.

If you’re planning to get outside this weekend, Nairn advises you be prepared. Tell someone where you’re going, pack extra food and blankets, use critical thinking and call for help if you need it.

VSAR remains ready to aid with flood evacuations, if needed, but Nairn is “hoping it doesn’t get to that point.”

“We've got high water in Lumby. We've got high water in Enderby, the Shuswap River is increasing. It’s high water now and ever increasing,” she said.